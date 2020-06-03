National Security Podcast: Indonesia and COVID-19

On this special episode of the National Security Podcast, we speak to three leading Indonesia experts about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s national security.

How has Indonesia been impacted by COVID-19 and what are the implications for its national security? Has the pandemic offered terrorist organisations opportunities, or new challenges? How will the COVID-19 crisis influence the increased intensity of the conflict in West Papua? And how will the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China, impact the Chinese diaspora in Indonesia? In this episode of National Security Podcast, we speak to Sidney Jones, Dr Quinton Temby, and Dr Charlotte Setijadi about the implications of COVID-19 for Indonesia’s national security. This episode is an edited version of a live podcast that was recorded on 21 May 2020. Listen now: https://aca.st/72bb2e

Sidney Jones is the Director of the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict. She has previously held leadership roles at the International Crisis Group and worked with the Ford Foundation, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Charlotte Setijadi is an Assistant Professor of Humanities at the Singapore Management University and co-host of the Talking Indonesia Podcast at the University of Melbourne.

Quinton Temby is a Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the Department of Political and Social Change at The Australian National University’s Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs.

Katherine Mansted is a senior adviser at the National Security College and non-resident fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Previously, she was a commercial solicitor with King & Wood Mallesons, a ministerial adviser to the federal government, and served as an Associate in the High Court of Australia.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.