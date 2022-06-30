National Security Podcast: Julie-Ann Guivarra of the National Indigenous Australians Agency

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the fifth instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Julie-Ann Guivarra, Group Manager of the Strategic Policy Group in the National Indigenous Australians Agency. Julie-Ann talks us through her experience in rising to the challenges and expectations that come with being the first in many things, and shares with us her personal views on the recent changes to Indigenous policy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3NqGYPb

Julie-Ann Guivarra is the Group Manager of the Strategic Policy Group in the National Indigenous Australians Agency. Julie-Ann was previously with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade where she served most recently as Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality and prior to this as Australia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Andorra, and Equatorial Guinea.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the National Security College Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

Show notes | The following was mentioned during this episode:

Everything You Need to Know about the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Megan Davis and George Williams (2021)

All episodes of the Women in National Security mini-series are available here.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.