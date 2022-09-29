National Security Podcast: Lindy Cameron, CEO of the UK National Cyber Security Centre

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the eighth instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Lindy Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of the UK National Cyber Security Centre. As the first international guest on the WiNS mini-series, Lindy explains the need for the United Kingdom and Australia to share their experiences in dealing with cyber threats, and increase both nations’ capabilities. Lindy discusses her approach to partnering across government and industry, in an effort to enable citizens to participate confidently in the online world. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3rhIdHA.

Lindy Cameron is Chief Executive Officer of the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre. She commenced in the role in 2020, following more than two decades of national security policy and crisis management experience.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

This episode was recorded before the Optus data breach of September 2022.

We’re giving away several free tickets to the WiNS Live event, taking place on the 10 November in Canberra! If you’re a woman who is new to — or interested in joining — the national security community, enter now.

All episodes of the Women in National Security mini-series are available here.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.