National Security Podcast: Minister Paul Fletcher on governing in the Internet age

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, The Hon Paul Fletcher MP – Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities, and the Arts, Member for Bradfield, and previously Director of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Optus – joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation.

In the latest instalment of the Security Summit series on the National Security Podcast – Professor Rory Medcalf and The Hon Paul Fletcher MP discuss the role of government in Internet regulation, challenges and threats posed by the internet to everyday citizens, and how the Australian Government is legislating an ever-evolving cyberspace. They explore the Morrison government’s recent dealings with Facebook and Google, the eSafety Commissioner’s role in ensuring online safety, how disinformation and deepfakes may play a role in the future political landscape, and Minister Fletcher’s new book, Governing in the Internet Age. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3cZw8zS

The Hon Paul Fletcher MP is Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, and the Federal Member for Bradfield. His previous experience includes serving as Parliamentary Secretary to then-Minister for Communications Malcolm Turnbull, Minister for Major Projects, Territories, and Local Government, and Director of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Optus.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

