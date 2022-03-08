National Security Podcast: Nina Davidson from the Office of National Intelligence

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we are joined by Nina Davidson, Deputy Director-General Intelligence at the Office of National Intelligence, to bring you the first instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Nina Davidson, Deputy Director-General Intelligence at the Office of National Intelligence. In this candid conversation they explore the myths surrounding national security, reveal the national intelligence issues on Nina’s radar, and reflect on her career journey so far. Listen here: https://bit.ly/35SHMw1

Nina Davidson is Deputy Director-General Intelligence at the Office of National Intelligence (ONI). She joined ONI in October 2021 following six years as Head of Office at the Australian Government’s Productivity Commission.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College (NSC)’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.