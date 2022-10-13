National Security Podcast: Peter Khalil MP on the competition between authoritarianism and democracy

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Peter Khalil MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, joins Rory Medcalf in conversation.

What are the big strategic issues that will shape Australia’s future? How should Australia respond to more frequent challenges from authoritarian regimes? And what role should politics play in Australian national security policy-making? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf is joined by Peter Khalil MP, a prominent voice on national security in the new parliament. They discuss his new role as Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, his personal journey into politics and the national security community, and the growing complexity of Australia’s security landscape. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ECydR7

Peter Khalil MP is Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security and Australian Co-Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. He is the Labor member of parliament for the federal seat of Wills.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.