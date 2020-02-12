National Security Podcast: Populism and Australia’s future in Asia

In this episode of National Security Podcast, Sam Roggeveen talks about his recent paper Our Very Own Brexit: Australia’s Hollow Politics and Where It Could Lead Us.

Is Australia seeing a surge in conservative sentiment, or is the nation being led by political parties in search of a new identity? On this National Security Podcast, Sam Roggeveen of the Lowy Institute discusses where and how domestic politics and foreign policy interact, and what it would mean for Australia’s place in Asia if the country’s politics were to turn on multiculturalism. Listen here: https://aca.st/7e11b0

Sam Roggeveen is Director of the Lowy Institute’s International Security Program and a Visiting Fellow at The Australian National University’s Strategic and Defence Studies Centre.

Katherine Mansted is a senior adviser at the National Security College and non-resident fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Previously, she was a commercial solicitor with King & Wood Mallesons, a ministerial adviser to the federal government, and served as an Associate in the High Court of Australia.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 as Policy and Events Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

