National Security Podcast: Professor James Renwick on national security law and intelligence oversight

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Head of the ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf is joined in conversation by James Renwick, Senior Counsel, Honorary Professor at ANU College of Law, and former Independent National Security Legislation Monitor, to discuss the future of national security oversight.

In this National Security Podcast, Professor Rory Medcalf and Honorary Professor James Renwick explore the role of the judiciary in overseeing and authorising the powers of Australia’s national security agencies and how this might evolve. They discuss James’ experiences as the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM) and as a reservist in the Royal Australian Navy, and talk about his important INSLM report ‘Trust but Verify’ which examined the ability of intelligence and security agencies to access communications data. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ChVuTO

Honorary Professor James Renwick CSC SC is a member of the NSW Bar, Deputy Judge Advocate General in the Royal Australian Navy, and was the third Independent National Security Legislation Monitor of Australia. As guest editor of the Australian Law Journal, James has overseen its latest issue which is a special edition focusing on national security and the law.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.