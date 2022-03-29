National Security Podcast: Reporting the war on Ukraine with journalist Sean Rubinsztein-Dunlop

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, investigative journalist Sean Rubinsztein-Dunlop joins Will Stoltz to discuss his time reporting from the war in Ukraine and the importance of public interest journalism.

Has the role of war correspondents changed following one of the most broadcast conflicts in history? How do reporters avoid enabling disinformation campaigns? And are citizen journalists helping or hindering public understanding of the conflict in Ukraine? Sean Rubinsztein-Dunlop has been reporting on Russia’s war on Ukraine for Australia’s national broadcaster. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, he joins Will Stoltz to discuss his recent experiences in Europe and the importance of public interest journalism. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3NtK1Hh

Sean Rubinsztein-Dunlop is a reporter with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)’s Investigations Unit. A former investigative reporter for the 7.30 program and police reporter for ABC News, Sean’s assignments have taken him to the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America, and his investigations have appeared on ABC TV’s Four Corners.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College. He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

