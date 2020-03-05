National Security Podcast: Rory Medcalf on the contest for the Indo-Pacific

On this episode, Chris Farnham chats with Professor Rory Medcalf about the future of the Indo-Pacific region and Australia’s place in it.

Will any one country have the power to map the future of a region so central to global prosperity and security? If diplomacy fails, the Indo-Pacific will be the theatre of the first general war since 1945. But if its future can be secured, the Indo-Pacific will flourish as a shared space. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Chris Farnham speaks to Rory Medcalf about his new book, Contest for the Indo-Pacific: why China won’t map the future and Australia’s place in a multipolar region. Listen here: https://aca.st/e7b337

Rory Medcalf is the head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.