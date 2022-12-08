National Security Podcast: Russia, China and the Indo-Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, eminent Russian foreign policy scholar Professor Akihiro Iwashita joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation.

How does the history of conflict between Japan and Russia affect relations today? How has the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted their relationship? And what strategic challenges does the China-Russia relationship present for Japan and the Indo-Pacific? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor Akihiro Iwashita – an expert in Russian foreign policy towards China and Japan – joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation. They discuss Japan’s relationship with China and Russia and broader strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3UE1q2n

Akihiro Iwashita is a Professor at the Slavic-Eurasian Research Center at Hokkaido University.

Professor Rory Medcalf AM is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than three decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, journalism and academia.

