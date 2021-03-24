National Security Podcast: Secrecy or transparency?

In this episode of National Security Podcast, former CIA Deputy Director of Intelligence Carmen Medina and intelligence expert Zachary Tyson Brown join Katherine Mansted to discuss the modernisation of intelligence and the tension between secrecy and transparency.

With the amount of information publicly available and the means to collect it increasing exponentially, intelligence agencies and their processes are at a moment of change. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Katherine Mansted speaks with Carmen Medina and Zachery Tyson Brown on whether secrecy is still important or whether increased transparency is more suited to the information age, and asks who is the more important consumer of intelligence: the government, or the public it serves? Listen here: https://bit.ly/3vRBuVX

Carmen Medina is a former Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director of Intelligence with over 32 years of experience in the Intelligence Community and the author of Rebels at Work: A Handbook for Leading Change from Within.

Zachary Tyson Brown is a National Security Fellow at the Truman National Security Project, a former intelligence specialist with the United States Army and Department of Defence and the founder of Consilient Strategies.

Katherine Mansted is a senior adviser at the ANU National Security College and non-resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Previously, she was a commercial solicitor with King & Wood Mallesons, a ministerial adviser to the federal government, and served as an Associate in the High Court of Australia.

Chris Farnham is the producer of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. After serving as a soldier in the Australian Army, Chris has worked in roles throughout East Asia with a focus on geopolitics and regional security.

