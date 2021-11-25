National Security Podcast: Senator Penny Wong on expanding Australia’s power and influence

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator The Hon Penny Wong delivers an address to the ANU National Security College entitled “Expanding Australia’s Power and Influence”. Following her remarks, she is joined in conversation by Professor Rory Medcalf.

In this special event recording, Senator Penny Wong discusses Australia’s regional role and responsibilities, the clash between short-term political interests and long-term national interests in foreign policy, and Labor’s proposed approach to navigating increasingly turbulent strategic circumstances. Senator Wong is also joined by Professor Rory Medcalf for a Q and A with the audience, discussing Taiwan, economic coercion, technology, and the shaping of our region in light of strategic competition between great powers and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://bit.ly/30Xb3Da

Senator The Hon Penny Wong is Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs. She has previously served as Leader of Government in the Senate, Minister for Finance and Deregulation, and Minister for Climate Change, Energy Efficiency, and Water.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

