National Security Podcast: Sir Lawrence Freedman on Russia’s war on Ukraine

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Sir Lawrence Freedman joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine.

How could Russia’s war on Ukraine end? Is there a credible path to lasting peace? How concerned should the international community be about the nuclear dimension of this war? On this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor Sir Lawrence Freedom from King’s College London joins Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation. Listen here: https://bit.ly/36okYVm

Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman is Emeritus Professor of War Studies, King’s College London. He was Professor of War Studies from 1982 to 2014 and Vice-Principal from 2003 to 2013. Before joining King’s he held research appointments at Nuffield College Oxford, the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Professor Freedman’s blog, which is mentioned in this episode, can be found here. This episode was first published on 11 March 2022.

