National Security Podcast: Sophia Hamblin Wang, Chief Operating Officer for Mineral Carbonation International

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the seventh instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Sophia Hamblin Wang, Chief Operating Officer for Mineral Carbonation International. Sophia provides a realistic and hopeful outlook for the state of Australia’s climate change issues, and shares how her upbringing in tropical Queensland and exposure to a range of natural disasters shaped her interest in carbon capture technology. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3CxzgRy

Sophia Hamblin Wang is a carbon technologist, circular economy expert, university lecturer and diversity advocate. She is the Chief Operating Officer of Mineral Carbonation International, a technology platform that transforms CO2 into building materials and other valuable industrial products.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College (NSC)’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

