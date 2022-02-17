National Security Podcast: The evolving China-Russia relationship and its impact on Australia

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr Nathan Attrill and Dr Liz Buchanan join Dr Will Stoltz to unpack the evolving relationship between China and Russia and its potential impact on Australia.

Just before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting came as Russian forces amassed on the border of Ukraine, creating a standoff with NATO. To explore what can be drawn from this leaders meeting — and the broader China-Russia relationship – Dr Nathan Attrill from The Australian National University (ANU) and Dr Liz Buchanan from the Australian War College join Dr Will Stoltz on the National Security Podcast. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sJA4w8

Dr Nathan Attrill is a China scholar with ANU and was previously a Researcher with The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s International Cyber Policy Centre. His research interests include domestic Chinese politics and public policy, Chinese Communist Party institutions and systems of influence, and Australia-China relations.

Dr Elizabeth Buchanan is Lecturer of Strategic Studies with Deakin University for the Defence and Strategic Studies Course at the Australian War College and a Fellow of the Modern War Institute at the United States Military Academy (West Point). Her research interests include Arctic and Antarctic geopolitics, energy security, Russian grand strategy, and strategic studies.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College (NSC). He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

