National Security Podcast: The future of Australian diplomacy in the Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor Joanne Wallis and Adjunct Professor Ian Kemish AM join Nicola Rosenblum to discuss the future of Australian diplomacy in the Pacific.

It’s been a busy year for diplomacy in the Pacific, with visits to multiple countries by China’s Foreign Minster Wang Yi and Australia’s newly-minted Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Attention for the region heightened at the Pacific Islands Forum when the United States pledged to scale up its engagement in the region, including the establishment of new embassies. Given these recent events why has there been such intense diplomatic interest in the Pacific? Is the Pacific “family” metaphor useful when talking about and with the region? And what role does Australia have in strengthening regional unity? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor of International Security at the University of Adelaide Joanne Wallis and former Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Ian Kemish AM join Deputy Head of the ANU National Security College Nicola Rosenblum to discuss the future of diplomacy in the Pacific. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3pbrhS4

Joanne Wallis is Professor of International Security in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Adelaide. She is the author or editor of seven books, including Constitution making during State building and Pacific Power? Australia’s Strategy in the Pacific Islands.

Ian Kemish AM is an Adjunct Research Professor in History at The University of Queensland and author of The Consul: An insider account from Australia’s diplomatic frontline. He was formerly Australia’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Ambassador to Germany, Head of the Prime Minister’s International Division and DFAT’s Southeast Asia Division.

Nicola Rosenblum is Deputy Head of the National Security College, on secondment from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). She has served as Australia’s High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, as well as other diplomatic postings to Australia’s High Commission in Pakistan and Australia’s mission to the United Nations in Vienna.

