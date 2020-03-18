National Security Podcast: The implications of climate change for national security

How do the impacts of climate change make it a national security issue, and how is climate change going to affect Australia’s preparedness for national resilience and even war?

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Chris Farnham speaks with Associate Professor Matt McDonald about where major risks likely lie for national defence, societal resilience, and regional security in the face of the climate crisis. Listen here: https://aca.st/f8b577

Associate Professor Matt McDonald is Reader in International Relations at the School of Political Science and International Studies of the University of Queensland. His research focuses on critical theoretical approaches to security and their application to environmental change, Australian security policy, climate politics, and security dynamics in Asia and the Pacific.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

