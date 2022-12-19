National Security Podcast: The United Kingdom’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, the Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation.

How will the United Kingdom’s Integrated Review refresh affect Britain’s Indo-Pacific policy? What does AUKUS mean for the United Kingdom? And what’s the future of Australia-UK cooperation? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, the Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP — who was recently appointed as Britain’s first Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific — joins Professor Rory Medcalf in conversation. They discuss the United Kingdom’s Integrated Review refresh and the country’s subsequent tilt towards the Indo-Pacific, AUKUS, and Australia-UK relations. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3YrBfz4

The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP is the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific. She has previously served as Secretary of State for International Trade and International Development.

Professor Rory Medcalf AM is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than three decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, journalism and academia.

