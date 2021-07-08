National Security Podcast: Tim Watts MP on national identity and cyber literacy in Australia

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Tim Watts, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Communications, joins Rory Medcalf for the latest instalment of our Security Summit series.

With cyber-enabled threats on the rise, including ransomware attacks, cyber espionage, and disinformation campaigns, how can Australia increase its cyber resilience and literacy? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we host federal Labor Member for Gellibrand and Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Communications Tim Watts MP to discuss the benefits of a strong sense of national identity to sustaining social cohesion and resilience, Australia’s cyber security literacy, and the unique ways change can be achieved while working from opposition. Listen here: https://bit.ly/36l4Gt6

Tim Watts MP is the Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Communications and the Federal Labor Member of Parliament representing the seat of Gellibrand.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.