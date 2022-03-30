National Security Podcast: UK-Australia relations with High Commissioner George Brandis

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, His Excellency the Hon George Brandis QC, Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, joins Will Stoltz to discuss Australia’s relationship with the United Kingdom and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The UK-Australia relationship is at a high-water mark of trust and collaboration, cemented by the AUKUS Pact, the UK-Australia free trade agreement, and a united response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. But can the United Kingdom keep one eye on the Indo-Pacific while a crisis unfolds in Europe? And what comes next for cooperation between the two countries? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr Will Stoltz speaks with His Excellency the Hon George Brandis QC at Australia House in London to discuss the High Commissioner’s assessment of Australia’s response to the invasion of Ukraine, his priorities as head of mission, and his passion for world affairs. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Ns9KjH

His Excellency the Hon George Brandis QC is Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. A barrister by profession, he served as a Senator for Queensland in the Australian Parliament for 18 years.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at the ANU National Security College (NSC). He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

