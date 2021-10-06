National Security Podcast: Unpacking Australia’s electronic surveillance law

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Lizzie O’Shea and Dominique Dalla-Pozza join Will Stoltz to discuss the state of electronic surveillance in Australia – with a focus on two new powerful pieces of legislation.

Large parts of our lives are now conducted online, so naturally this domain has become an import source of intelligence and evidence for national security agencies. Parliament recently passed two important pieces of legislation that expand the powers of Australia’s security agencies to spy digitally. What impact will these laws have on the average citizen? And how will they help security agencies do their jobs? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Will Stoltz chats to Lizzie O’Shea and Dominique Dalla-Pozza about these new laws and what impact they might have. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3FmzMk7

Lizzie O’Shea is a human rights lawyer specialising in public interest litigation. She is a founding member and Chair of Digital Rights Watch and the author of Future Histories.

Dr Dominique Dalla-Pozza is a senior lecturer at ANU College of Law working in the field of Australian public law. Her primary research deals with the Australian Parliament and the legislative process, especially the process by which Australian national security law is made.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College (NSC). He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.