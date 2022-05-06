National Security Podcast: Unpacking the Solomon Islands-China security deal

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Anna Powles and Henry Ivarature join Rory Medcalf to discuss the controversial Solomon Islands-China security deal and the major challenges it presents for Australia and its neighbours in the Pacific.

The recently-signed Solomon Islands-China security deal raises many questions about sovereignty and the national interest – of Solomon Islands, Australia, and their neighbours in the region – as well as claims it could lead to a Chinese military base in the Pacific. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Massey University Dr Anna Powles and Pacific Fellow at ANU Australia Pacific Security College Dr Henry Ivarature join Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf to unpack these issues and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3OYvZyn

Dr Anna Powles is a Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Massey University. Her research in the Pacific is focused on how state and non-state actors are shaping security and the intersection of geopolitics and local security dynamics.

Dr Henry Ivarature is a Pacific Fellow at ANU Australia Pacific Security College. He has worked and travelled extensively in the Pacific Islands for over 28 years, doing research and writing about development issues, as well as a public servant.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.