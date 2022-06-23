National Security Podcast: Young Australians in national security and foreign affairs

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Kate Clayton and Dom Dwyer join Will Stoltz to discuss how young Australians are seeking to influence policymakers and what can be expected of the next generation of leaders.

Young Australians in International Affairs (YAIA) and the Youth National Security Strategy (YNSS) are two organisations seeking to equip the next generation of security and foreign affairs decision-makers to lead in an uncertain world. Through distinctly different approaches they are also supporting amplifying the perspectives and concerns of young Australians in the policy discourses. Kate Clayton from Young Australians in International Affairs and Dom Dwyer from the Youth National Security Strategy join Will Stoltz to discuss how young Australians are seeking to influence policymakers and what can be expected of the next generation of leaders. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3y9kv4B

Kate Clayton is a Research Officer at La Trobe Asia and Chief Operations Officer at Young Australians in International Affairs. Her research looks at climate change, security, and geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dom Dwyer is Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Youth National Security Strategy. He is currently completing honours research at The Australian National University.

Dr William A Stoltz is the Policy Director at the ANU National Security College.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

State of the Service Report, Australian Public Service Commission, (2021)

Young Australians in International Affairs publications and events

Youth National Security Strategy’s work and latest strategy

