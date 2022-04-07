Podcast: A bittersweet budget?

On the second episode in our new mini-series, John Falzon from Per Capita and Kasy Chambers from Anglicare Australia join us to look at the Australian federal budget through the lens of care.

Did this federal budget provide real assistance for people in the face of the climbing cost-of-living pressures, or was it too focused on one-off sugar hits? What should the Australian Government be doing in terms of structural change to ensure people are supported in difficult times? And how can policymakers put ‘care’ at the centre of their work? Executive Director of Anglicare Australia, Kasy Chambers, and Per Capita’s Dr John Falzon join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter for the second episode in our mini-series on care. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3KivzQp

Kasy Chambers is executive director of Anglicare Australia – a network of 45 agencies, 38,000 staff and volunteers, working with over 502,000 clients annually across Australia.

John Falzon OAM is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Reclaiming our Purpose: It’s time to talk about the public good, Australia ReMADE (2022)

‘One year since the Royal Commission, aged care sector calls on parties to take action on workforce’, Anglicare Australia (2022)

Rental Affordability Snapshot, Anglicare Australia (2021)

Five Ideas Australia Needs Now, Anglicare Australia (2022)

