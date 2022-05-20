Podcast: A care collective

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, economist at King’s College London Alfredo Saad-Filho joins us to talk about neoliberalism, its impact on care and community, and the prospect of a new economic and social paradigm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is neoliberalism, and how has it come to shape policy and politics? Is it possible to eliminate poverty in a neoliberal society? And how can communities begin to reshape politics so that humanity, hope, and care are valued and prioritised? In the final episode in our mini-series on care, Professor Alfredo Saad-Filho joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss the possibility of a new economic paradigm with caring at its core. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3wEd6Z9

Alfredo Saad-Filho is Professor of Political Economy and International Development and Head of the Department of International Development at King’s College London.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.