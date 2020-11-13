Podcast: A post-carbon world

Can we use economics to solve climate change? In this second episode of our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on the wellbeing economy, top climate experts Mark Howden and Tim Hollo join Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter.

Climate change has been front-and-centre of public debate following the presidential election in the United States. President-elect Biden has committed to rejoining the Paris Agreement and, closer to home, an ex-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made headlines for criticising News Corp’s “shocking legacy” on climate change. So is the world now moving closer to more meaningful action on climate change? What broader societal and cultural changes are needed to move to a genuinely post-carbon economy? And how can policymakers ensure such a transition is equitable and just for women and other marginalised groups in society? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter continue our mini-series on the wellbeing economy with this excellent discussion on climate change, featuring ANU Climate Change Institute Director Professor Mark Howden and highly-respected environmentalist Tim Hollo. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3lwfsT6

Tim Hollo is Executive Director of the Green Institute and Visiting Fellow at The Australian National University (ANU) School of Regulation and Global Government (RegNet), where he leads thinking around ecological political philosophy and practice, and drives policy discussion around Rights of Nature, Universal Basic Income and participatory democracy.

Mark Howden is Director of the ANU Climate Change Institute. Mark was a major contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports for the United Nations, for which he shares a Nobel Peace Prize.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

