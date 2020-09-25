Podcast: A trip down memory lane

On this episode, we look back on some of our favourite Policy Forum Pod moments ahead of this year’s Australian Podcast Awards.

Over recent weeks, the Policy Forum Pod team has been busily preparing our submission for the Australian Podcast Awards. In this time, we’ve had the chance to listen back through some of our favourite moments on the pod since the beginning of 2019. We all know happiness grows when it’s shared, so in this episode we invite you to join us on a little trip down memory lane, re-visiting some of our most engaging, emotional, and insightful discussions. From this year’s bushfire crisis, to drug policy, to Indigenous health, to the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we hope you enjoy this long-list of our favourite Policy Forum Pod moments from the last year and a half. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2G1H1nR

Dr Siobhan McDonnell is a legal anthropologist with over 20 years of experience working with Indigenous people in Australia and the Pacific on land use, gender, and climate change. She is a Lecturer at Crawford School of Public Policy and the lead negotiator on climate change for the Vanuatu government.

Dr John Falzon is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita. He was national CEO of the St Vincent de Paul Society from 2006 to 2018.

Professor Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU).

Professor Ian Chubb was Vice-Chancellor of both Flinders University and The Australian National University. He served as Australia’s Chief Scientist from 2011 to 2016, is a Companion of the Order of Australia, and is an Emeritus Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy.

Philip Alston is John Norton Pomeroy Professor of Law at New York University and served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

Professor Desmond Manderson is founding Director of the Centre for Law, Arts, and the Humanities in the College of Law at ANU.

Dr David Caldicott is an emergency consultant at the emergency department at Calvary Hospital and Senior Lecturer in the College of Health and Medicine at ANU.



Dr Tracy Beck Fenwick is the Director of the Australian Centre for Federalism and Senior Lecturer in the School of Politics in the College of Arts and Social Sciences at ANU.

Dr Paul Wyrwoll is an environmental and resources economist at Crawford School. Previously, Paul was General Manager of the FE2W Network and Managing Editor of the Global Water Forum.

Julie Tongs OAM is the Chief Executive Officer of Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services. Julie has more than 30 years’ experience working in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs and was the ACT Indigenous Person of the Year.

Dr Virginia Marshall is the Inaugural Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow with the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet).

Dr Sue Regan is a Lecturer at Crawford School of Public Policy. Sue joined Crawford School in 2012 as Social Policy Program Leader of the HC Coombs Policy Forum. In February 2020, Sue also became Policy Manager at Volunteering Australia.

Julian Burnside AO QC is an Australian barrister. He is also a human rights and refugee advocate, and author. Julian stood as a candidate for the Greens in his local electorate of Kooyong in the 2019 federal election.

Anooshe Mushtaq is the founder and Chair of the Raqib Taskforce, a Muslim-led organisation that builds social inclusion through engagement across the Australian community to dispel extremist messages.

Yun Jiang is a researcher at the Australian Centre on China in World and Co-Editor of China Neican, a newsletter that decodes China issues with concise, timely, and policy-focused analysis. Her research interests include geo-economics, Australia-China relations, and Chinese-Australians.

Professor Martyn Kirk is a National Health and Medical Research Council Career Development Fellow and Professor of applied epidemiology at The Australian National University Medical School. He has worked for over 20 years in state, territory, and federal health departments in the areas of infectious disease surveillance and investigation.

Dr Nick Coatsworth is a Consultant Physician in infectious disease medicine at Canberra Hospital, a Clinical Senior Lecturer in Medicine at The Australian National University Medical School, and a PhD scholar at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet). He was President of Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia from 2010 to 2011.

