Podcast: A vision for a healthy Australia

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, experts in the social determinants of health Sharon Friel and Sandro Demaio join hosts Arnagretta Hunter and Sharon Bessell to discuss realising the vision of a healthy Australia by 2030.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic forced Australian policymakers to address the social determinants of health? Instead of focusing on ‘vulnerable populations’, should the public debate instead focus on the conditions that create disadvantage, and stop transferring a sense of shame to individuals? Is now the time to reset and make achieving health for all by 2030 a real possibility? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, health equity expert Professor Sharon Friel and Dr Sandro Demaio, medical doctor and globally-renowned public health advocate, join Dr Arnagretta Hunter and Professor Sharon Bessell to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2PUkbTY

Sandro Demaio is Chief Executive Officer of VicHealth, a medical doctor, co-host of the ABC television show Ask the Doctor, and a globally-renowned public health expert and advocate.

Sharon Friel is Professor of Health Equity and Director of the Menzies Centre for Health Governance at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

The special supplement of the Medical Journal of Australia, ‘Australia in 2030: what is our path to health for all?’, is available free online.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.