Podcast: Activism, social justice, fighting for a fairer Australia

On this episode, guest host Kim Cunio speaks with writer and social activist Stephanie Dowrick and Northern Territory-based paediatrician Paul Bauert about fighting for social justice in Australia.

What does it take to be an activist for policy change? How can governments and Australian society more broadly do more to advocate for social justice? And what role can professionals like artists and health specialists play in the policy space? In the second episode of Associate Professor Kim Cunio’s Policy Forum Pod takeover, he speaks with writer and social activist Stephanie Dowrick and Northern Territory-based paediatrician Paul Bauert about ethics and policymaking in an uncertain world. Listen here: https://bit.ly/32koV94

Associate Professor Kim Cunio researches composition and musicology in the School of Music of The Australian National University. He is an accomplished researching composer and performer and was awarded an ABC Golden Manuscript Award in recognition of his work with traditional music.

Dr Paul Bauert OAM is a pediatrician at Royal Darwin Hospital with a lifetime involvement in Indigenous health. A lifetime menber of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, he has won numerous awards for his passionate and persistent advocacy for improvements in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health.

Reverend Dr Stephanie Dowrick is an author, activist, and inter-faith minister. She was the first Managing Director of the influential British publishing house The Women’s Press. Some of her books include Intimacy and Solitude, Everyday Kindness, and Seeking the Sacred and has written for the Sydney Morning Herald for many years.

