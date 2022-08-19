Podcast: Australia’s drinking water divide

According to a new study, Australia needs a national drinking water quality database – we speak to Paul Wyrwoll and Evie Rose, two authors of the study, about why on this episode of Policy Forum Pod.

How many Australians lack access to safe and good-quality drinking water? What does it mean for people’s lives to not have access to water that meets Australian health and aesthetic standards for water quality? And how can policymakers ensure people in regional and remote Australia have agency and power in decision-making around their water services? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dr Paul Wyrwoll and Evie Rose join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss their new research about water access in Australia. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3ps6rxY

Paul Wyrwoll is a Research Fellow at the ANU Institute for Water Futures and Crawford School of Public Policy. He works on water economics and policy in Australia and the Asia-Pacific, with a focus on drinking water provision, large water infrastructure, and nature-based solutions to flood and water quality control.

Evie Rose is a PhD Candidate at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University researching the policy challenges of drinking water security and quality in remote Aboriginal communities in Central Australia.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

‘How many Australians lack safe and good-quality drinking water?’, Paul Wyrwoll et al, Policy Forum (2022)

‘Measuring the gaps in drinking water quality and policy across regional and remote Australia’, Paul Wyrwoll et al, NPJ Clean Water (2022)

Purple House

‘Securing supply: governing drinking water in the Northern Territory’, Liam Grealy and Kirsty Howey, Australian Geography (2020)

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.