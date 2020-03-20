Podcast: Australia’s gambling problem and its impact on women

The normalisation of gambling in Australian life has had devastating results for many people across the country. On this week’s pod, we talk to authors of new research on gambling harm in Australia and its impact on women.

While as many as 200,000 Australians have a high-level problem with gambling, new research from The Australian National University shows that the impact of gambling harm goes well beyond individual gamblers. So how are loved ones, particularly women, harmed by gambling behaviour? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we’re joined by researchers Dr Megan Whitty and Dr Marisa Paterson from The Australian National University to discuss their new study on the issue, and what policymakers should be doing to tackle this major challenge. Listen here: https://aca.st/1d67b5

Dr Marisa Paterson is the Director of the Centre for Gambling Research at The Australian National University. Marisa specialises in qualitative research methods, with a particular research focus on gambling policy and regulation. She leads a broad range of projects relating to many different aspects of gambling.

Dr Megan Whitty is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Gambling Research at ANU. Her research interests lie in the area of public health, particularly gambling, Indigenous health, and behavioural addiction.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

You can access the Gambling Support Study and videos from the pod here, and if you or anyone you know needs help with gambling problems, support is available at the following places:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Gambling Help Online on 1800 858 858

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36