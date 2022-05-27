Podcast: Australia’s post-election policy priorities

This week on Policy Forum Pod, public policy experts Helen Sullivan and Sara Bice join us to discuss the outcome of the federal election and what it might mean for Australia’s policy future.

Last Saturday, Australia elected a new government, emphatically voting out the Liberal-National coalition that had been in power since 2013. In his victory speech, new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted a number of policy changes, including a commitment to implement the Uluru Statement of the Heart in full and to end the ‘climate wars’. But how should the new government go about pursuing its vision of “no one left behind” and “no one held back”? How can it build trust in the Australian community? And what challenges might it face in pursuing its policy and legislative agenda? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Dean of ANU College of Asia and the Pacific Professor Helen Sullivan and Director of the Policy and Governance program at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy Professor Sara Bice join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss the potential policy implications of the federal election result. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Gmwoqp

Sara Bice is Professor and Foundation Director of the Institute for Infrastructure in Society at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy, where she also serves as Head, Policy and Governance Program.

Helen Sullivan is Dean of the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific. She has published widely on public policy, and public governance.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Anthony Albanese’s election night speech, ABC News (2022)

‘Policy File: Australia’s policy future’ by Sara Bice, Policy Forum (2022)

In Focus: Australia’s policy future, Policy Forum (2022)

‘Trust in government key to Australia’s big build’, The Australian National University (2022)

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts.