Podcast: Australia’s road to a sustainable and equitable energy future

This week on Policy Forum Pod, the ANU Energy Change Institute’s Thomas Longden and RegNet’s Lee White join Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to discuss the importance of equitable energy policies and survey the terrain ahead for Australia’s energy policymakers.

As Australia grapples with transitioning to renewable energy, how is the country integrating affordable, reliable, and clean power sources into its energy system? What roadblocks stand in the way? And how do policymakers ensure equitable access to energy as they look to accelerate that transition? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Thomas Longden and Lee White join Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to discuss Australia’s complex relationship with fossil fuels and its journey to a greener energy grid. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3vXSpIc

Thomas Longden is a Fellow working on the ANU Energy Change Institute’s Grand Challenge – Zero-Carbon Energy for the Asia-Pacific, based at the Crawford School of Public Policy.

Lee White is a Research Fellow with the Zero-Carbon Energy for the Asia-Pacific Grand Challenge at the School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

ANU energy experts mapping the way to tackle regulatory disparities in electricity access and services across Australia

Temperature extremes exacerbate energy insecurity for Indigenous communities in remote Australia, Nature, (2022)

