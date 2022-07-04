Podcast: Back to basics – the economy and us

This week on Policy Forum Pod, Warwick McKibbin and Kristen Sobeck join us in the first episode of our new mini-series on the social impacts of rising costs of living and the inflation crisis.

What global and local factors have contributed to the rising cost of living and inflation? What is the role of the Reserve Bank in managing monetary policy? And what should policymakers consider when addressing these complex issues? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Warwick McKibbin and Kristen Sobeck join Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to go back to basics and unpack the current state of our economic environment. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3nzaAze

Warwick McKibbin AO is a Distinguished Professor of Economics and Public Policy and Director of the ANU Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is also Director of Policy Engagement and ANU Node Leader at the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research.

Kristen Sobeck is a Senior Research Officer at Crawford School’s Tax and Transfer Policy Institute. She has worked as an economist at the International Labour Organization at its headquarters in Geneva and the Argentina country office.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Australia can avoid recession with good policy choices, News.com.au, (2022)

Antimicrobial resistance: Designing a comprehensive macroeconomic modeling strategy, Roshen Fernando and Warwick McKibbin, Brookings, (2022)

Open letter: the RBA review should be independent of government, The Conversation, (2022)

