Podcast: Big vision, small politics, and why we must #ValueCaring

Health equity scholar Sharon Friel and regular hosts Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter join Angus Blackman to reflect on some of the ‘brain-changing conversations’ on the pod in 2021, and to look forward at what’s needed in terms of leadership and policy as Australia heads into an election year.

Sharon Friel is Professor of Health Equity and Director of the Menzies Centre for Health Governance at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine.

Angus Blackman is Editor of Policy Forum and Executive Producer of Policy Forum Pod and Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny.

