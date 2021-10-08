Podcast: Breaking with convention

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, scholars Mathew Davies and Susan Harris Rimmer join us to look at the complex human rights landscape in Southeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region, and what role the international community can and should play.

What is the current status of human rights, especially for women and girls, throughout the Asia Pacific? How have recent events in Myanmar and Afghanistan impacted people in the region? And what responsibilities does Australia and the rest of the international community have to promote human rights? Dr Mathew Davies from ANU Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs and Professor Susan Harris Rimmer from Griffith University join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter on this episode of Policy Forum Pod. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Fui6mE

Susan Harris Rimmer is the Director of the Griffith University Policy Innovation Hub and co-convenor of the Griffith Gender Equality Research Network. She also leads the Climate Justice theme of the new Griffith Climate Action Beacon.

Mathew Davies is Deputy Director – Education at the Department of International Relations at ANU Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for the ANU Medical School.

