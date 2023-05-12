Podcast: Budet 2023 – Defining Our Values

The latest federal budget defines our values but does it live up to them? Australian historian, Professor Frank Bongiorno, joins us to discuss the limitations, merits and shift of focus in the second Albanese government budget.

Professor Bongiorno explores the values-based approach to governing and the delicate balancing act between providing Australians with the care and support they deserve whilst creating sustainable change.

Despite the budget’s emphasis on delivering for the most vulnerable Australians, critics note that there is much to be desired. On the one hand, the budget increased support for Medicare, single parents, and some relief with energy bills. But on the other hand, the jobseeker rate remains well below the poverty line. “The pressure will remain for a government that calls itself values-based and values-driven to look at some of these really key areas of policy for those who are marginalised,” says Frank.

Frank Bongiorno is a Professor of History at the ANU College of Social Sciences, President of the Australian Historical Association and a Member of the Order of Australia. He specialises in Australian political, cultural and labour history.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following was mentioned during this episode

Budget 2023-24- Budget Strategy and Outlook (2023)

Dreamers and Schemers: A Political History of Australia – Frank Bongiorno (2022)

Political leadership in Australia – Policy Forum Pod (2021)

Uncovering the cycle of child abuse in Australia – Policy Forum Pod (2023)

