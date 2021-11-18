Podcast: Building a creative country

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Kate Fielding from arts and culture think tank A New Approach and Kim Cunio from ANU School of Music join us to talk about why arts and culture matters for Australian society, and why investment in the sector offers such good value for money.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Australians have relied on the arts – from binging shows on Netflix to rediscovering the music of our younger years. But the pandemic has put enormous pressure on so many artists and communities, especially those in the live scene, depriving them of the audience that allows them to make a living. So what mark will the pandemic leave? Will it leave a long-term scar, or is there an opportunity for the industry and government to come together to ensure the sector is allowed to flourish for decades to come? Kate Fielding, Chief Executive Officer of arts and culture think tank A New Approach, and Associate Professor Kim Cunio, ‘activist composer’ and Head of ANU School of Music, join Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss arts and cultural policy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen here: https://bit.ly/30LEdFD

Kim Cunio is an Associate Professor and Head of the School of Music at The Australian National University.

Kate Fielding is Chief Executive Officer of A New Approach – an Australian arts and culture think tank. Prior to this, Kate was the Chair of the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission in Kalgoorlie, and a member of the Board of the Australia Council for the Arts.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow for the ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.