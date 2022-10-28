Podcast: Building a new architecture of fairness

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, John Falzon joins Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta to examine the new Australian government’s first budget and what it means for equity and wellbeing.

What does the new government’s budget mean for the millions of Australians living below the poverty line? Does the government have the political will to build a new architecture of fairness? And how could a wellbeing economic framework support all Australians? Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita, Dr John Falzon OAM, joins Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss what this federal budget does, what it doesn’t do, and what it signals for the future. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3TKRWTk

John Falzon OAM is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Alleviating child poverty with Natalie Lewis, Sharon Bessell and Cath Bartolo, ABC Big Ideas

Budget – October 2022-23, Australian federal government

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.