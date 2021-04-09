Podcast: Bushfires, inequality, and planning for the future

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Quentin Grafton and Arnagretta Hunter join Sharon Bessell to discuss what governments need to do to protect Australia’s most vulnerable citizens amidst the threat of increasingly severe bushfires.

In the summer of 2019/2020, Australia burned, temperatures soared, and smoke blanketed much of the southeast of the country. It was dubbed ‘unprecedented’, but as global temperatures rise extreme weather events like these are set to become more common. So what does this mean for Australians experiencing socio-economic disadvantage? What do policymakers need to do to protect the most vulnerable? And how should governments engage with local communities to ensure the right decisions are made? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Quentin Grafton and Dr Arnagretta Hunter join Professor Sharon Bessell to discuss the impact of bushfires on vulnerable Australians. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2Qdfcxm

Quentin Grafton is Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy, Professor of Economics at Crawford School, an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

