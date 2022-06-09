Podcast: Can Australia’s new parliament ‘set the standard’?

This week on Policy Forum Pod, youth advocate Yasmin Poole and expert on gender-sensitive parliaments Sonia Palmieri join us to discuss Australia’s most diverse parliament in history and what it might mean for gender sensitive policy-making in the future.

What should the major parties learn from the election outcome about gender diversity and intersectionality? What must the new government do to ensure women are safe in parliamentary workplaces? And has Australia learnt from the sexist treatment of Australia's first woman prime minister, Julia Gillard, so it will be different for the next woman who holds that office? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, youth advocate and Plan International National Ambassador Yasmin Poole and contributor to Australia's 'Set the Standard' report into parliamentary workplaces Dr Sonia Palmieri join Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss diversity and women's safety in parliament, and whether the changes at this election will lead to more gender-sensitive policy.

Sonia Palmieri is a Policy Fellow with the Department of Pacific Affairs. Sonia works on understanding and improving women’s political leadership and participation, and was a contributor to Set the Standard: Report on the Independent Review into Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces.

Yasmin Poole is a public speaker, board director and youth advocate. Yasmin is currently Plan International’s National Ambassador and advocate for girls’ rights to be recognised around the world.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Set the Standard, Australian Human Rights Commission (2021)

Represent Us, Plan International (2022)

‘The Jenkins review has 28 recommendations to fix parliament’s toxic culture – will our leaders listen?’ by Sonia Palmieri, The Conversation (2021)

‘Our new parliament will have record numbers of women – will this finally make it a safe place to work?’ by Sonia Palmieri, The Conversation (2022)

