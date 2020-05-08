Podcast: Can infrastructure get Australia’s economy back on track?

In this episode, we discuss the importance of infrastructure in Australia’s economic recovery and what the future holds for major projects in the wake of COVID-19.

It was key to Australia’s economic recovery from the Global Financial Crisis, but what is the role of infrastructure as the country manages the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic? With delays, cancellations, and mothballing costing billions, how can policymakers ensure they consult appropriately to get projects right? And with suburbia acting as the new CBD due to health restrictions and business closures, what will future infrastructure projects look like as we all continue to live with the impacts of COVID-19? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, we speak to Associate Professor Sara Bice and Kirsty O’Connell about how to get infrastructure policy right, and its importance in post-coronavirus economic recovery. Listen here: https://aca.st/47bef5

Associate Professor Sara Bice is a Senior Research Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy, and leads the Next Generation Engagement Program based at the school.

Kirsty O’Connell is Industry Director for the Next Generation Engagement Program and Director of The Engagement People.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.