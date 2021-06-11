Podcast: Caring for older Australians

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, aged care expert Diane Gibson and social researcher Nicholas Biddle join us to discuss the impact of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety and whether governments are on the right track to make the changes the sector desperately needs.

Some of the most devastating images to come out of Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic so far have emerged from aged care facilities. Unfortunately, the situation Australia has watched unfold in aged care during the pandemic is just another in a series of tragedies that have beset the system. While the federal government announced a nearly $18 billion package in the recent budget, will this lead to transformational change? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Diane Gibson from the University of Canberra and Professor Nicholas Biddle from The Australian National University join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to talk about policy solutions to Australia’s aged care crisis. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3cyhcc5

Diane Gibson is Distinguished Professor (Health and Ageing) at University of Canberra and Chair of the ACT Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing.

Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the Centre for Social Research at ANU. He previously held a Senior Research Officer and Assistant Director position in the Methodology Division of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

