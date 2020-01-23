Podcast: Climate change – policy perfect vs policy possible

On this week’s Policy Forum Pod, an expert panel tell us what Australia’s climate policies should look like, and what they might end up actually looking like.

Australia’s federal government is coming under increasing pressure to change course on its climate policies, but will it lead to tangible policy change? This week on Policy Forum Pod an expert panel – Professor Frank Jotzo, Professor Quentin Grafton, Dr Tayanah O’Donnell and Meegan Fitzharris – take a look at how the events of the last couple of months have shifted public views and how that might, or might not, translate into policy change. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2Rmy0IX

Frank Jotzo is Professor at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy, and Director of the Centre for Climate Economics and Policy.

Tayanah O’Donnell is Director of Future Earth Australia, based at the Australian Academy of Science.

Meegan Fitzharris is a Senior Fellow in Health Policy and Leadership at ANU College of Health and Medicine. She is a former Labor Member of the Legislative Assembly for Molonglo and Yerrabi and was the ACT government’s Minister for Health and Wellbeing.

Quentin Grafton is Professor of Economics at Crawford School, UNESCO Chair in Water Economics and Transboundary Water Governance, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

