Podcast: Doing democracy differently – young Australians and politics

In many countries around the world young people are turning away from democracy, but are young Australians following suit? On this Policy Forum Pod, researchers Intifar Chowdhury and Ariadne Vromen join us to discuss how young Australians are participating in Australian democracy.

Why do fewer younger Australians believe democracy is important for them compared with the rest of the population? What impact does Australia’s system of compulsory voting have on how young people engage with the political system? Have new digital platforms, especially social media channels, offered young people new spaces to engage politically outside of the formal institutions of government? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Intifar Chowdhury from ANU School of Politics and International Relations and Professor Ariadne Vromen, Sir John Bunting Chair of Public Administration at Crawford School of Public Policy, join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3vazlna

Ariadne Vromen is Sir John Bunting Chair of Public Administration at Crawford School of Public Policy and Deputy Dean (Research) at The Australia and New Zealand School of Government.

Intifar Chowdhury is a PhD candidate at The Australian National University’s School of Politics and International Relations. Her thesis focuses on young people and aversion towards democratic participation.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

