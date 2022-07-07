Podcast: Economic sovereignty for First Nations Australians

This week on Policy Forum Pod, Vice-President First Nations at The Australian National University Peter Yu joins us in the second episode in our new mini-series on the social impacts of rising costs of living and the inflation crisis.

What would an economic self-determination framework look like in Australia? What can we learn from First Nations’ experiences around the world, particularly from New Zealand and Canada? And can our current economic system empower and create pathways for self-determination and First Nations’ economic sovereignty? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Peter Yu joins Sharon Bessell and Arnagretta Hunter to discuss creating pathways for economic self-determination for First Nations Australians. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3IkJDsI

Peter Yu AM is a Yawuru Man from Broome in the Kimberley region in North West Australia with 40 years experience in Indigenous development and advocacy, and is inaugural Vice-President (First Nations) at The Australian National University. He was a key negotiator on behalf of the Yawuru Native Title Holders with the Western Australian State Government over the 2010 Yawuru Native Title Agreement.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Relief as WA’s class action over Indigenous stolen wages goes to mediation, Hannah Barry, ABC News, (2021).

Timber Creek compensation case, Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.