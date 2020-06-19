Podcast: Economic uncertainty, COVID-19, and the mental health of younger Australians

On this episode, we’re joined by Associate Professor Ben Edwards to discuss why the mental health of younger Australians has been so severely impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.

New research from The Australian National University (ANU) has revealed a spike in severe psychological distress in young Australians under 35 since the start of the pandemic. But why is COVID-19 impacting the mental health of younger Australians so seriously? What role does economic insecurity brought on by the crisis play in the emotional wellbeing of this group? How do these impacts compare with other nations? And what can policymakers do to address the challenges younger Australians are facing? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Associate Professor Ben Edwards from ANU joins us to talk about his new research on the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, and why more younger Australians are experiencing serious psychological distress. Listen here: https://aca.st/11cdf7

Ben Edwards is an Associate Professor of Child and Youth Development at ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 for support. Both Lifeline and Beyond Blue also both have information specifically for looking after your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

