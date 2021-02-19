PHOTO: Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Podcast: Education, Indigenous wellbeing, and the future of Australia

Acknowledging the past and learning from it

Tony Dreise, Arnagretta Hunter

19 February 2021

On our 200th episode of Policy Forum Pod, Indigenous education expert and proud descendant of the Guumilaroi and Euahlayi First Nations Tony Dreise joins Arnagretta Hunter to discuss learning from Australia’s history.

Are Australian schools being supported sufficiently to bring Indigenous perspectives to life in the nation’s classrooms? How can policymakers move from a deficit discourse in regards to Indigenous education and wellbeing to one focused on the strength and wisdom of Indigenous Australians? And what role can Australia’s education institutions play in the country’s reconciliation journey? Joining us on the 200th episode of Policy Forum Pod is Professor Tony Dreise, Director of ANU Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3dEhRdx

Tony Dreise is Professor of Indigenous Policy Research and Director of the Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research (CAEPR).

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

