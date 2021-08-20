Podcast: Ensuring decent work and social protection for all

On the third episode in our Policy Forum Pod mini-series on work, Shahra Razavi from the International Labour Organization joins us to discuss the importance of universal social protection and how policymakers can do more to ensure people have access to decent work.

What does decent work for all look like – and how far are governments around the world from achieving that? Is economic growth the path to achieving this or is it time to decouple growth and decent work? And what global efforts are underway to uphold the right to social security and social protection? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod – the third instalment in our mini-series on work – Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter are joined by Shahra Razavi, Director of the Social Protection Department at the International Labour Organization. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3j3EcU6

Shahra Razavi is Director of the Social Protection Department at the International Labour Organization. Previously, she was Research Coordinator at the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development. Shahra specialises in the gender dimensions of social development, with a particular focus on livelihoods and social policies.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

